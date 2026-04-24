98.53% prison inmates clear Class 10, 84.44% pass 12th boards

District-wise data shows that a total of 68 prisoners appeared for the Class 10 exams, of whom 67 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 98.53%.

Most districts recorded 100% success rate. Only Varanasi recorded a slightly lower pass rate, where 5 out of 6 inmates cleared the exam (83.33%). Among the larger centres, Bareilly saw 9 successful candidates, while in Lucknow, all 7 who appeared in exam passed.

At intermediate level, 135 inmates appeared and 114 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 84.44%. Several districts reported strong numbers along with high success rates. In Agra, 17 inmates appeared and 15 cleared the exam (88.24%), while Bareilly had one of the highest participation levels with 18 appearing and 14 passing (77.78%). In Lucknow, 7 inmates appeared and 6 passed (85.71%). Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 6 candidates, of whom 4 passed (66.67%), while Mirzapur saw 18 inmates appear and 17 clear the exam (94.44%).