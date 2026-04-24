98.53% prison inmates clear Class 10, 84.44% pass 12th boards

Most districts recorded 100% success rate. Only Varanasi recorded a slightly lower pass rate, where 5 out of 6 inmates cleared the exam (83.33%).  Among the larger centres, Bareilly saw 9 successful candidates, while in Lucknow, all 7 who appeared in exam passed.

By: Express News Service
1 min readLucknowApr 24, 2026 05:05 AM IST
up prison inmates clear Class 10, Varanasi prison inmates clear Class 10, prison inmates clear Class 10, up board exams, Indian express news, current affairsDistricts, including Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Rampur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jaunpur saw 100% pass rate in intermediate exams.
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District-wise data shows that a total of 68 prisoners appeared for the Class 10 exams, of whom 67 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 98.53%.

Most districts recorded 100% success rate. Only Varanasi recorded a slightly lower pass rate, where 5 out of 6 inmates cleared the exam (83.33%).  Among the larger centres, Bareilly saw 9 successful candidates, while in Lucknow, all 7 who appeared in exam passed.

At intermediate level, 135 inmates appeared and 114 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 84.44%. Several districts reported strong numbers along with high success rates. In Agra, 17 inmates appeared and 15 cleared the exam (88.24%), while Bareilly had one of the highest participation levels with 18 appearing and 14 passing (77.78%). In Lucknow, 7 inmates appeared and 6 passed (85.71%). Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 6 candidates, of whom 4 passed (66.67%), while Mirzapur saw 18 inmates appear and 17 clear the exam (94.44%).

Districts, including Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Rampur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jaunpur saw 100% pass rate in intermediate exams.

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