From border security operations to UP’s top police post: Meet DGP Rajeev Krishna

He said in 32,071 cases decided by courts, there were convictions in 29,911 cases: 18 death sentences and 3,340 sentenced to life imprisonment.
A 1991-batch IPS officer, Krishna has been serving as the state’s acting DGP since May 31 last year. He is known for his work in border security and administrative reforms during his long career.
As Inspector General (Operations) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi between 2013 and 2017, he led the team which devised the design, development and implementation of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS). The system integrates multiple surveillance technologies, including radars, cameras, underwater sensors, subterranean and aerial sensors, marking a significant shift in guarding infiltration-prone areas on borders.
Significantly, Home Minister Amit Shah recently ordered the implementation of CIBMS at all BSF-guarded borders.
Krishna is a recipient of several honours, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (2002), Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry (2009), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2015), and a Medal for Meritorious Service (2007).
His wife Meenakshi Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer, is currently serving as Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, in Lucknow. She was awarded the Finance Minister Excellence Award for exemplary performance.
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During his one-year tenure as acting DGP, Krishna said he succeeded in implementing his 10 priorities which he took up while taking charge on May 31 last year.
On women’s safety, he said Mission Shakti centres have been established in police stations, each equipped with women help desks staffed by women personnel.
To improve grievance redressal, a structured monitoring system has been introduced for timely resolution of public complaints. Strengthening law and order enforcement has also remained a core priority.
In the area of cybercrime control, he said a cybercrime call centre was set up in Lucknow, and the team has helped freeze Rs 400.66 crore linked to cyber fraud cases, with Uttar Pradesh ranking first nationally in regulatory implementation.
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DGP Krishna also emphasised the use of AI and technology in policing, including the development of the ‘Yaksh’ application, which supports facial recognition, voice search, CrimeGPT-based analysis, gang tracking, and beat-level monitoring. The app has helped track criminals and work out crime cases.
He said the training unit of the UP Police has been given fresh guidelines to enhance training facilities. Krishna was head of the training headquarters as well earlier. In terms of police welfare measures, he said Personal Accident Insurance was extended for the first time to pensioners.
Road safety has been another focus area, he said, with identification of accident-prone zones across districts and commissionerates and deployment of 573 crash control teams.
The DGP also stressed on harnessing talent within the force, with specialised training provided to policemen of all ranks in cybercrime, scientific investigation, and modern policing techniques.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More