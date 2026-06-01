From border security operations to UP’s top police post: Meet DGP Rajeev Krishna

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Rajeev Krishna, who was appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh on May 31, said the police force will continue to focus on “zero tolerance” against crime and criminals, a policy he said has helped secure a conviction rate of more than 93% in the past year.

He said in 32,071 cases decided by courts, there were convictions in 29,911 cases: 18 death sentences and 3,340 sentenced to life imprisonment.

A 1991-batch IPS officer, Krishna has been serving as the state’s acting DGP since May 31 last year. He is known for his work in border security and administrative reforms during his long career.

As Inspector General (Operations) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi between 2013 and 2017, he led the team which devised the design, development and implementation of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS). The system integrates multiple surveillance technologies, including radars, cameras, underwater sensors, subterranean and aerial sensors, marking a significant shift in guarding infiltration-prone areas on borders.