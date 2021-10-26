9 new colleges, 9 names to woo different sections ahead of UP polls

The nine medical colleges in UP Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Monday have all been named keeping local caste equations in mind. They are named after a Brahmin leader, a woman Lodh icon, a Kurmi leader, Thakur freedom fighters, religious leaders, and a goddess. The institutions were inaugurated in Siddharth Nagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.The college in Siddharth Nagar the PM inaugurated in person has been named after a Brahmin leader, Madhav Prasad Tripathi — the first UP BJP president. In recent months, SP and BSP have accused the government of bias against Brahmins and have tried to woo the community for next year’s polls.