9 members of gang involved in theft, sale of newborn arrested in Raebareli

After the kidnapping, the accused allegedly contacted other members of the network to sell children to people seeking to adopt or obtain a child illegally, they added.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Wednesday arrested nine persons, including four women, in connection with an alleged inter-state gang involved in the theft and sale of newborn children.

Police said the arrests were made during an investigation into the abduction of an infant from her mother at a railway station. The nine-month-old child was recovered through surveillance operations and coordinated field action, police added.

“We suspect that more people may be linked to the network and the investigation is continuing,” said Raebareli Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Singh.

The arrested suspects are from different districts and Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he added.