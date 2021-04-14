UP: 85 deaths in highest single day spike; CM in isolation

ONCE AGAIN breaking all previous records of fresh positive cases in a single day, 18,021 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state in the past 24, hours, taking the number of active cases to 95,980 on Tuesday. A total of 85 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll so far this year.

In total, Uttar Pradesh has reported 7,23,582 positive cases and 9,309 have died.

The recovery rate in the state has reduced to 85 per cent from around 98 per cent at the end of March.

Among those who died in the past 24 hours is Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Moradabad, Satya Prakash Dwivedi, who succumbed on Tuesday. As per sources, Dwivedi was under treatment at a Covid facility at Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Moradabad.

The situation in major cities of the state, particularly Lucknow, continues to worsen and the state capital has recorded 5,382 new positive cases and 18 deaths.

In addition, Prayagraj confirmed 1,856 new cases, followed by 1,404 in Varanasi and 1,271 in Kanpur Nagar. Gorakhpur and Jhansi registered more than 500 new cases in a single day, while at least 25 more districts have more than 100 new cases.

At the start of this month, only 23 districts had more than 100 active cases and ten of them had less than 200 active cases. However, now 72 of 75 districts have active cases in triple digit figures and 14 of them have more than 1,000 active cases.

Lucknow and Prayagraj districts remain the hotspots with 27,385 and 10,768 active cases respectively. Of the total 95,980 active cases across the state, 49,163 are in home isolation, 1,446 in private hospitals and rest are in government hospitals and medical colleges.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath isolated himself after several staffers at his office tested positive for Covid-19. Adityanath tweeted, “Some officers of my office have tested positive for coronavirus. These officers were in contact with me and thus, as a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and am completed all the works virtually.”

During a virtual meeting, he reiterated to officials that they should follow the system of “test, trace and treat” and give special attention to Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Prayagraj districts. He directed the officials to scale up testing facility and soon start conducting at least 1.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily. In that regard the state is going to establish 12 more RT-PCR labs across the state. At present there are around 125 laboratories in the public sector and 104 laboratories in the private sector for Covid-19 test.

“Testing is very important for us and that is why we are further expanding the testing facility. We have TrueNat machines around 300 TrueNat machines will again be available for Covid testing in different districts. Moreover we are going to establish 12 more RT-PCR testing labs one each in Amethi, Auraiya, Bijnor, Kushinagar, Deoria, Mau, Bulandshahr, Sidharthnagar, Sonbharda, Sitapur, Kasganj and Mahoba. We have started the process and with these labs running the numbers of per day tests will further increase,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

At least 2,18,965 coronavirus samples were tested in these labs on Monday and more than 97,000 of these were taken using the RT-PCR method. More than 3.71 crore samples have been tested in the state till date. In vaccination, more than 80.18 lakh have received the first dose of the vaccine and more than 13.44 of them have received both doses.