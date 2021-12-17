UP govt allots Rs 4,000 crore for welfare of labourers

With Assembly elections just a few months away, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday presented its last supplementary budget of Rs 8,479 crore in the Assembly with a primary focus on labour welfare. Almost half of the total budget — Rs 4,000 crore — has been set aside for providing assistance to labourers of unorganised sector alone.

The government also presented a vote on account of Rs 1,68,903.23 crore for the four months of 2022-23.

It is to be noted that during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, UP had witnessed the largescale return of its migrant workforce from across the country. The UP government had then prepared data of such labourers and promised them better opportunities in the state.

Presenting the supplementary budget amid sloganeering by the Opposition MLAs demanding a debate over the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the welfare of labour has always been a priority of the present government during the last five years.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking in the Assembly later, said the provision in the budget was made “keeping in mind the welfare of deprived people”. “Everyone was worried what would happen to the large number of labourers returning to the state during the lockdown, but we provided livelihood to about 54 lakh labourers in 2020 and 26 lakh in 2021. My government has decided to provide monthly livelihood allowance of Rs 500 to 3.10 crore labourers of the unorganised sector that will include street vendors, agricultural labourers, rickshaw pullers, NREGA workers, coolies among others,” he said.

Besides, the state government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) for providing a 24-hour electricity supply in the state.

Additional Rs 1,350 crore has been set aside as financial assistance to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation under “chatipurti anudan”.

Also, the government has set aside Rs 670 crore for increasing the old-age pension from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 and farmers’ pension in the state. The government has allotted Rs 150 crore to the Information Department for publicity.

Among other significant provisions in the supplementary budget were Rs 10 crore for setting up different sports facilities, including sports colleges, in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Saifai as well as for sportspersons living in the sports hostels. The government has also made a provision of Rs 1 lakh for providing the “Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman” award to those bringing pride to the state while living abroad.

A provision of Rs 100 crore has also been made for the Chief Minister Discretionary Fund.

Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said that his government was not biased towards anyone while forming the policy and schemes, and worked with the motive of “sabka sath, sabka vikas”.

“Even though my government is about to complete five years in office, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we got to work only three-and-a-half years as about 20 months were lost in fighting the pandemic… Aagami Vidhan Sabha chunao ke liye bhi puri majbooti ke saath janta ke darbar mein jane ki tyaari bhi kar rahe hain. Isliye is anupurak budget ko lekarke aye hain (We are preparing to go to the polls in strength, that is why we have brought this supplementary budget),” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that while about 56,000 banking sakhi would be given appointment letters in Prayagraj on December 21, the government has decided to increase the widow pension from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. He said that the government will also provide additional Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of rare diseases for women below the poverty line.

Referring to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as “a moment of pride” for his government, the chief minister also said that he felt proud of his government’s decision to change the names of Allahabad and Faizabad districts.