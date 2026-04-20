8 UP cities among country’s 30 hottest places, IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert

A monkey drinks water from a bottle to beat the scorching heat at Sarsaiya Ghat, in Kanpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

With Uttar Pradesh experiencing intense hot conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a five-day heatwave warning for the state.

On Sunday, eight cities of the state ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the chart at a blistering 44.6°C, nearly 5°C above the seasonal normal, followed by Varanasi (44.2°C), Sultanpur (43.8°C), and Banda, Agra and Jhansi at 43.6°C each. Hamirpur (43.2°C) and Fursatganj (43.1°C) also made it to the list of the country’s 30 hottest places. The state capital Lucknow recorded 41.9°C, 3.4°C above normal.

Experts at the IMD’s Lucknow centre said temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with both daytime heat and warm nights adding to discomfort, driven by persistent dry westerly winds and stable atmospheric conditions.