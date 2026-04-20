8 UP cities among country’s 30 hottest places, IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert

With Uttar Pradesh experiencing intense hot conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a five-day heatwave warning for the state.
On Sunday, eight cities of the state ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the chart at a blistering 44.6°C, nearly 5°C above the seasonal normal, followed by Varanasi (44.2°C), Sultanpur (43.8°C), and Banda, Agra and Jhansi at 43.6°C each. Hamirpur (43.2°C) and Fursatganj (43.1°C) also made it to the list of the country’s 30 hottest places. The state capital Lucknow recorded 41.9°C, 3.4°C above normal.
Experts at the IMD’s Lucknow centre said temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with both daytime heat and warm nights adding to discomfort, driven by persistent dry westerly winds and stable atmospheric conditions.
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of UP, indicating a gradual intensification and wider spread across the state.
The IMD has indicated that no significant relief is expected during this period, with dry weather prevailing across the state. Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours.
Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar and adjoining areas.
Warm night conditions are expected in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad and Rampur.
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On Tuesday (April 21), the heatwave zone will expand to Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.
Warm night conditions are likely in western UP districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and nearby areas.
On April 22, heatwave conditions likely in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur, the experts said.
Warm night conditions will persist in western UP districts.
On April 23, heatwave conditions are expected to cover much of southern, central and parts of western UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.
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On April 24, heatwave conditions are likely to persist over most parts of southern and central UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.