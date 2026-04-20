8 UP cities among country’s 30 hottest places, IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert

Prayagraj tops the chart at a blistering 44.6°C, followed by Varanasi at 44.2°C, Sultanpur 43.8°C

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readApr 20, 2026 08:03 PM IST
A monkey drinks water from a bottle to beat the scorching heat at Sarsaiya Ghat, in Kanpur on Monday. ANIA monkey drinks water from a bottle to beat the scorching heat at Sarsaiya Ghat, in Kanpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
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With Uttar Pradesh experiencing intense hot conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a five-day heatwave warning for the state.

On Sunday, eight cities of the state ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the chart at a blistering 44.6°C, nearly 5°C above the seasonal normal, followed by Varanasi (44.2°C), Sultanpur (43.8°C), and Banda, Agra and Jhansi at 43.6°C each. Hamirpur (43.2°C) and Fursatganj (43.1°C) also made it to the list of the country’s 30 hottest places. The state capital Lucknow recorded 41.9°C, 3.4°C above normal.

Experts at the IMD’s Lucknow centre said temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with both daytime heat and warm nights adding to discomfort, driven by persistent dry westerly winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of UP, indicating a gradual intensification and wider spread across the state.

The IMD has indicated that no significant relief is expected during this period, with dry weather prevailing across the state. Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar and adjoining areas.

Warm night conditions are expected in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad and Rampur.

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On Tuesday (April 21), the heatwave zone will expand to Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

Warm night conditions are likely in western UP districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and nearby areas.

On April 22, heatwave conditions likely in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur, the experts said.

Warm night conditions will persist in western UP districts.

On April 23, heatwave conditions are expected to cover much of southern, central and parts of western UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

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On April 24, heatwave conditions are likely to persist over most parts of southern and central UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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