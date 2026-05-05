8 killed after car rams bystanders helping people injured in UP bike crash

Police are now piecing together the sequence of events and trying to find out how the driver ended up hitting the crowd (File photo/AI generated)

A group of bystanders who rushed to help those injured in a bike crash were killed when a speeding car rammed them in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar.

Two bikes collided in Jalalpur on Sunday morning. One of them had three riders, the other had one. Two people were injured in the crash. A group of local residents rushed to help them. As they were helping those injured, a speeding car lost control and ploughed into them. Six of them were declared dead at a community health centre. Two critically injured persons were referred to the district hospital and then to a hospital in Tanda, where they died, bringing the toll to eight.