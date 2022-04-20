8, including minors, held for assaulting Dalit boy, ‘forcing him to lick feet’

Raebareli police have arrested eight persons, including minors, for allegedly assaulting and humiliating a Dalit boy.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 10, and on the same day an FIR was registered against the eight persons on a complaint lodged by the teenage boy. A video of the purported assault went viral on social media on Monday in which the boy is being allegedly forced to lick the feet of one of the accused.

“We have arrested all the accused. Some of the accused are minors. We are gathering their paperwork and will take further action accordingly. It was a case of enmity between the boys, which led to the incident. The FIR has been lodged under the IPC section for assault. The SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been invoked,” said the local SHO.

In the video of the purported incident, the boys can be heard threatening and using casteist slurs while assaulting the Dalit boy with belts. “The boy had sustained minor injuries in the incident. A medical examination was done, and he is back in his home now,” said the police officer.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, the Dalit boy, who studies in Class X, said, “One of the accused, who is known to me, came to my house on April 10 and took me to a secluded place where there were seven others. I didn’t recognize any of the seven. They assaulted and humiliated me. I don’t know them, and I don’t know the reason why they assaulted me. Then they left me there. I was rescued by some people later,” said the boy.