2,554 locations raided, 8 held, 40 FIRs filed as UP govt cracks down on LPG black marketing

State authorities raided 2,554 locations over two days to curb the black marketing of LPG, leading to eight arrests and 40 FIRs against distributors and illegal traders. (File photo)

As part of its ongoing crackdown against black marketing of LPG cylinders, the state government has raided 2,554 locations in the last two days and arrested eight people, filed five FIRs against distributors, 35 FIRs against black marketeers, and initiated legal proceedings to prosecute 37 others, the government stated on Saturday.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department along with the district administration have been carrying out inspections and raids to ensure the required availability of petrol, diesel and LPG to the public.

Chief Secretary S P Goyal has issued instructions to all the District Magistrates to ensure that necessary steps are taken to maintain the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders across the state. The supply system is being continuously monitored, along with inspections and raids, so that no shortage or disorder occurs anywhere, the government said.