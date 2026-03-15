2,554 locations raided, 8 held, 40 FIRs filed as UP govt cracks down on LPG black marketing

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As part of its ongoing crackdown against black marketing of LPG cylinders, the state government has raided 2,554 locations in the last two days and arrested eight people, filed five FIRs against distributors, 35 FIRs against black marketeers, and initiated legal proceedings to prosecute 37 others, the government stated on Saturday.
The Food and Civil Supplies Department along with the district administration have been carrying out inspections and raids to ensure the required availability of petrol, diesel and LPG to the public.
Chief Secretary S P Goyal has issued instructions to all the District Magistrates to ensure that necessary steps are taken to maintain the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders across the state. The supply system is being continuously monitored, along with inspections and raids, so that no shortage or disorder occurs anywhere, the government said.
According to the government, there is adequate stock of LPG cylinders at 4,108 distributors across the state, and delivery of refilled cylinders to consumers is being ensured according to their bookings.
The Centre has permitted allocation of up to 20 per cent of the total consumption of commercial cylinders, ensuring that gas supply to commercial establishments is also not affected.
To keep a round-the-clock monitoring of the supply system and ensure quick resolution of any issue, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the office of the Food Commissioner, where officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department have been deployed.
Officials have also been deployed at the Home Department Control Room while separate control rooms have also been established in all districts.
Officials from the district supply office and the local administration have been regularly visiting the field to ensure the availability of LPG for consumers.
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