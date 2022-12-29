8 cops arrested so far for custodial death of businessman in Kanpur

Eight policemen, including a station house officer and two sub-inspectors, have been arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old businessman in police custody in Kanpur Dehat over two weeks ago.

The investigation has also been transferred to Kannauj district. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer, has been formed to investigate the case, while Superintendent of Police (Kannauj) Kunwar Anupam Singh has been made a supervising officer of the SIT.

“During the investigation, we found the involvement of eight cops of a police station in the case. All eight have been arrested. The investigation is still on and as per the evidence collected, actions will be taken against the others,” said Superintendent of Police (Kannauj) Kunwar Anupam Singh, adding the SIT is probing the role of doctors of a government hospital where the businessman was taken to by the accused policemen. On Tuesday, the SIT arrested constables Vinod Kumar and Prashant Kumar Pandey who have been sent to judicial custody by a local court.

The other policemen arrested so far are Special Operation Group (SOG) in-charge Sub-Inspector Prashant Gautam, SHO of Shivli police station Rajesh Singh, and in-charge of Shivli police outpost Sub-Inspector Gyan Prakash Pandey. The other constables arrested in the case are Sonu Yadav, Durvesh Kumar, and Anoop Kumar.

A magisterial inquiry simultaneously ordered by District Magistrate (Kanpur Dehat) Neha Jain is also underway. “We have invited people to come and give a statement,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Kanpur Dehat) Mahendra Kumar.

On December 12, Balwant Singh, 27, was picked up by police from Shivli and Rania police stations for questioning in a robbery case. The next day he died in a hospital. While local policemen claimed that Singh was taken to hospital after he complained of chest pain and later died, Singh’s family alleged that he was thrashed by the cops.

The postmortem report stated that there were 24 antemortem injuries on Singh’s body, nullifying the cops’ claim.

Advertisement

On a complaint lodged by Singh’s family, a case of murder and criminal intimidation was filed against five policemen, and an unidentified doctor of a government hospital.

Last week, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met Balwant Singh’s family and ask the government to give Rs 1 crore compensation to the family and a government job to Singh’s wife. He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter under the supervision of a sitting judge.

BJP minister Rakesh Sachan and party MP Devendra Singh Bhole also visited Singh’s house last week and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to his family on behalf of the state government.