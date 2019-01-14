70-year-old watchman killed in bull attack in Hapur: Police

A 70-year-old watchman died after he was attacked by a bull in Hapur Sunday morning, police said. Last week, a 15-year-old boy had allegedly died in a similar incident in Mathura.

“Totaram was on duty at a sugarcane weighing station in Upeda village. At around 6 am, a bull attacked him. Witnesses said he tried to escape, but the animal attacked him several times. While Totaram collapsed, a youth reached the spot and shooed the bull away,” said Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, in-charge of Babugarh police station.

“Local residents took Totaram to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced brought dead. Later in the day, some villagers and his family members made a demand for ex-gratia compensation. The district administration assured them that their demands will be taken into consideration and they will be provided suitable financial aid from the chief minister’s fund,” added Kumar.

Explained Despite efforts, problem far from solved Despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s January 10 deadline for relocation of stray cattle to shelter homes, district officials are yet to complete the process. The Basti district administration has started a helpline for people to report stray cattle, said a PTI report. Even policemen as well as government officials have been seen personally taking care of stray cows. In Siddharthnagar, police have even marked stray cattle with radium collars to alert night-time drivers.

Village head Meghraj Singh said, “There are more than 60-70 bulls in the village…Last April, one Vikas kumar (19) was attacked by a bull. He fractured his spine and died two days after the incident. In past year, more than a dozen villagers have been injured in similar attacks.”