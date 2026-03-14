70-year-old man dies waiting in line for LPG cylinder in UP’s Farrukhabad

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A 70-year-old embroidery worker died of a suspected heart attack while waiting in line to collect an LPG cylinder at a gas agency godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Friday, claimed his family.
Those at the spot attempted to revive the elderly man by administering CPR and performing chest compressions. However, he was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.
The incident occurred amid ongoing disruptions to fuel supply in the country owing to the Iran-US-Israel conflict in West Asia that has triggered panic buying despite the government maintaining that domestic cylinders are available.
The victim, Mukhtiyar Ahmed, a resident of Garhi Khan Khana area, is survived by his wife and seven children, including five daughters.
His nephew, Mohammad Wasi, said cooking gas at his uncle’s house had run out and Mukhtiyar went to the agency in Lal Sarai area a day earlier to arrange for a refill. After waiting in a long line, he was issued a slip and asked to collect the filled gas cylinder from the godown the next day.
“On Friday morning, around 9 am, my uncle went to the godown and there was already a long queue of people waiting their turn,” Wasi claimed.
He said Mukhtiyar was standing in the line when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. “People standing nearby tried to help him. Some of them even attempted to revive him by giving CPR. He was then rushed to a hospital, but doctors there declared him dead,” Wasi said.
He said they were informed an hour later.
However, Farrukhabad District Supply Officer, Surendra Yadav, refuted the allegation that the elderly man had been waiting in a long queue or that his death was linked to standing for hours.
“The booking for the cylinder had already been made. On Friday, he had come to the godown only to collect it. It is possible that his health suddenly deteriorated,” Yadav said.
He also said the incident occurred about half an hour after the victim reached the godown. “It is incorrect to say he had to stand in a queue for three hours to collect the gas cylinder,” Yadav added.
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