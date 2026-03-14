70-year-old man dies waiting in line for LPG cylinder in UP’s Farrukhabad

People wait with their gas cylinders at Mini Stadium in Vikas Nagar, Lucknow, on Saturday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

A 70-year-old embroidery worker died of a suspected heart attack while waiting in line to collect an LPG cylinder at a gas agency godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Friday, claimed his family.

Those at the spot attempted to revive the elderly man by administering CPR and performing chest compressions. However, he was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred amid ongoing disruptions to fuel supply in the country owing to the Iran-US-Israel conflict in West Asia that has triggered panic buying despite the government maintaining that domestic cylinders are available.

The victim, Mukhtiyar Ahmed, a resident of Garhi Khan Khana area, is survived by his wife and seven children, including five daughters.