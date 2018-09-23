Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
7-yr-old girl dies, over a dozen fall ill after ‘eating biryani at procession’

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: September 23, 2018 4:58:39 am
girl dies after eating biryani, Muharram procession, Girl dead, dozens fell ill after having Biryani, Biryani at Muharram procession, Lucknow, Indian Express A seven-year-old girl, identified as Shazia, died at the hospital, allegedly, after eating biryani served during a Muharram procession. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl died and over a dozen people fell ill allegedly after eating biryani served on the occasion of Muharram in Gonda district on Friday, health department officials said.

“We had sent three medical teams to the village and those who were seriously ill were rushed to Paraspur community health centre. Most of the affected included children. A seven-year-old girl, identified as Shazia, died at the hospital. The rest were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. They fell ill allegedly after eating biryani served during a Muharram procession. The situation is under control,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Srivastava.

The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem, he added.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, the station officer at the Paraspur police station, said that they had received information about the incident where more than a dozen people fell ill after eating food at a procession, but nobody lodged any complaint in this connection.

