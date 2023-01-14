scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

7-year-old ‘raped’ by minor

“The medical report of the girl has confirmed that there was an attempt to rape her,” said Dharam Singh Marchal, Superintendent of Police (East), Bijnor.

The girl's father registered an FIR at the local police station.
Listen to this article
7-year-old ‘raped’ by minor
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy when she had gone to a farm at a village in Bijnor district on Wednesday evening, police said on Friday. The boy was detained and sent to a juvenile correction home in Moradabad, they added.

More from Lucknow

The girl’s father registered an FIR at the local police station. “When I returned after work on the farm, I saw the accused running away. My daughter told me about the incident and I took her to the village panchayat. The police were then informed,” he claimed in the FIR. “The medical report of the girl has confirmed that there was an attempt to rape her,” said Dharam Singh Marchal, Superintendent of Police (East), Bijnor.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 04:23 IST
Next Story

‘Best MLA’ award from next session: UP Assembly Speaker

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close