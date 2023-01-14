7-year-old ‘raped’ by minor

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy when she had gone to a farm at a village in Bijnor district on Wednesday evening, police said on Friday. The boy was detained and sent to a juvenile correction home in Moradabad, they added.

The girl’s father registered an FIR at the local police station. “When I returned after work on the farm, I saw the accused running away. My daughter told me about the incident and I took her to the village panchayat. The police were then informed,” he claimed in the FIR. “The medical report of the girl has confirmed that there was an attempt to rape her,” said Dharam Singh Marchal, Superintendent of Police (East), Bijnor.