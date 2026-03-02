Out to relieve herself, 7-year-old killed by stray dogs in Lucknow village

A seven-year-old girl was killed allegedly by a pack of stray dogs in a village on the outskirts of Lucknow on Sunday evening.

Police said the child’s body was found in a thicket, 150 metres away from her home in Tarona village.

The incident has left residents in shock and raised fresh concerns over the menace of stray dogs in rural areas.

Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that around 6.30 pm, the girl, Anshika Vishwakarma, had gone alone towards the bushes to relieve herself.

When she did not return, worried family members and local residents began searching for her. Villagers then discovered her mutilated body lying on the ground and a few stray dogs standing at a distance.