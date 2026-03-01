7-year-old girl falls through hole in school bus — crushed to death under its wheels

A seven-year-old girl was crushed to death under the wheels of a moving school bus after she allegedly fell through a damaged portion of the vehicle’s floor onto the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Nagla Sadhu village when the child, Ananya, a kindergarten student, was returning home from school along with three other children, including her elder brother. While the school and the victim’s home are in Aligarh district, the bus had gone to Kasganj to drop a student.

The child’s father, Ravi Yadav, a businessman, claimed that Ananya fell through the broken portion near the rear wheel.

“It was other children inside the bus who started shouting and raised an alarm. However, the driver did not stop immediately and continued driving for nearly 100-150 metres,” Ravi alleged.

He said a taxi driver passing by noticed the situation, sped ahead, and stopped his vehicle in front of the bus to alert the driver about what had happened.

According to the family, the driver then reversed the bus and placed the child inside the vehicle.

Ananya’s uncle, Santosh Yadav, alleged that instead of taking the girl to the nearest hospital, the driver drove the bus to their home. “We immediately rushed her to a hospital, but the doctors declared her dead,” he said.

Angered by the incident, the family and local residents staged a protest, alleging negligence. During the commotion, the driver was reportedly beaten up and the bus vandalised before both were handed over to the police. The protest was called off only after senior officials reached the spot and assured strict action in the matter.

Inspector General of Police, Aligarh Range, Prabhakar Chaudhary, said a case would be registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by the girl’s family.

He added that a post-mortem examination of the body was underway and the report is awaited.

Aligarh’s Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Pravesh Kumar, said action is being initiated against both the school management and the bus driver, and a case would be registered in connection with the accident.

Police officers said the hole in the floor of the bus, right above the tyres, measured nearly 2.5 feet by 2.5 feet, large enough to pose a serious safety risk to passengers.

Ananya lived with her father, her mother Devki Yadav and her elder brother Golu in Gangiri area of Aligarh.

Ananya and Golu, a Class II student, were enrolled at Mount Dev Intermediate School, located along the Aligarh-Kasganj border.

When contacted, school manager Arvind Yadav said the driver was dropping children home after school and only four students, including the victim, were on the bus.

He added that the school had hired the driver, Chandra Pal (32), to operate the vehicle.

The school is located nearly 55 km from Aligarh city and about 20 km from Kasganj. A majority of its students are from Kasganj. The institution, which runs classes up to the intermediate level, has an enrolment of around 500 students. The school bus ferried around 28 students to their homes.