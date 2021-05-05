66 deaths in Kanpur alone push daily Covid fatalities in UP to all-time high

The single-day Covid fatality number in Uttar Pradesh reached a record 352 — second highest in the country after Maharashtra — on Tuesday with Kanpur Nagar district alone reporting 66 deaths in the past 24 hours. Ghaziabad also reported 24 deaths, while state Capital Lucknow 22, according to the Health Department’s bulletin.

Uttar Pradesh has till date reported close to 14,000 deaths.

However, the daily cases of Covid infection saw another day of decline with the state reporting 25,858 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The maximum new cases were reported from Lucknow (2,407), followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,761), Varanasi (1,174), Kanpur Nagar (1,150), Ghaziabad (1,057), and Moradabad (1,007).

With the daily recovery — 38,683 — offsetting the new cases, the active caseload dropped to over 2.72 lakh. In total, over 10.81 lakh people have recovered in the state so far, taking the recovery rate to 79.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state government constituted a new advisory committee to prepare a Covid control strategy. This panel will be in addition to the Team-9 group comprising ministers and bureaucrats tasked with managing the Covid crisis.

The 14-member new advisory panel will have Director General (Medical Education) as convenor. The remaining 13 members include SGPGI Director RK Dhiman, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Vipin Puri, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Vice-Chancellor AK Singh, Director (RML Institute) , Rakesh Kapoor of Medanta Hospital, RK Singh and Alok Nath of SGPGI (Lucknow), SSPH Noida Director Rakesh Gupta, UP unit president of Indian Medical Association among others.

The panel will give their suggestions tothe state government from time to time that will be used in state’s fight against the pandemic, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need for community kitchens to feed labourers, street vendors and daily wagers hit by a curfew that has been extended to Thursday morning.

During the review meeting with Team-9 officials, the CM said that a 250-bed hospital was going to be established in Lucknow by HAL. In Lucknow and Varanasi, the DRDO is already setting up Covid hospitals.

He also directed officials to dedicate one oxygen re-filler in every district for the Covid-19 patients in home isolation.