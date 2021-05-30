60% work of Bundelkhand Expressway completed: UPEIDA CEO

During the meeting, CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi directed the officials concerned to further increase the speed of construction work related to structures and the toll plaza.

The CEO of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Saturday chaired an assessment meeting for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway, informing that about 60 per cent physical construction work has been completed.

According to a statement issued by the UPEIDA, the construction of bridges on Yamuna and Betwa rivers, which fall within the ambit of the project, is going on at rapid pace. During the meeting, CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi directed the officials concerned to further increase the speed of construction work related to structures and the toll plaza. He also asked officials to speed up the remaining work related to soil and utility shifting. The technical auditor, authority engineer and PIU have been asked to do frequent quality inspections.

Awasthi said work on the Bundelkhand Expressway, which will extend to 296 km, is also underway on a war footing, construction of flyovers is also coming on satisfactorily.