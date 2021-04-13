UP: 6-year-old ‘raped’, murdered, accused thrashed by villagers

The accused, who is in his twenties and hails from Uttarakhand, had come to visit a relative in the village.

A six-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a youth belonging to another community at a Badaun village on Sunday evening. The girl had gone to the fields with her parents when the incident took place, said police.

According to police, when the parents were busy working in the field, the girl moved to a field nearby where the accused caught her. After some time when the parents realised that their child was not there, they started searching for her. They became suspicious when they spotted the youth running away after seeing them. The child’s parents raised an alarm hearing and villagers working in the nearby fields caught the youth. Later, they found the naked body of the girl lying inside the field. The angry villagers beat him up badly before the police arrived at the spot.

“The accused killed the girl by strangulating her. The autopsy report is still awaited,” said Circle Officer (Badaun) Chandra Pal Singh.

Police have booked the youth for rape and murder. On Monday, he was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, said the Circle Officer.