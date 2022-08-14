6 students booked for ‘pro-Pakistan slogans’ at rally

August 14, 2022 3:20:03 am
Six students of a school were booked for allegedly raising “pro-Pakistan” slogans during a Tiranga rally organised ahead of the 75th Independence Day in Gangoh town of Saharanpur district, police said on Saturday.
In charge of Gangoh police station Jaswinder Singh said, “An FIR has been registered against six students under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.”
Police said the six students were a part of the team which was chosen by the school management to participate in the Tiranga yatra on Saturday in the run-up of theIndependence Day.
The students were studying classes X and XI, they added.
