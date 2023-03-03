6 cops summoned in 2-decade-old privilege notice

In a rare move, Uttar Pradesh Assembly has summoned six police officers and staff members almost two decades after on a breach of privilege notice given by then BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi. The breach of privilege notice dates back to October 25, 2004.

The summons has been issued on the recommendation of the House privilege committee, which met on Monday. The committee has recommended imprisonment as punishment for these officers and staff members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna suggested that the proposal placed by him in this regard is taken up for discussion in the Assembly on March 3 (Friday) and along with it Principal Secretary Home Department, as well as the Director General of Police, are directed to ensure that accused officers and employees are presented before the House.

Following this, Speaker Satish Mahana set March 3 as the date for discussion and at the same time gave out directions to Principal Secretary of Home and Director General of Police to hand over the accused officers to the Marshal of the house so that they can be presented before the House.

According to the recommendations of the committee, accused police officers included then circle officer of Babupurva in Kanpur Nagar Abdul Samad along with five others – then SHO Kidwai Nagar Srikant Shukla, then sub-inspector Triloki Singh, then constable Chote Sing, Vinod Mishra and Meharban Singh.