56 properties worth Rs 276 crore of Ex-UP MLC set to be attached

The Saharanpur district administration has initiated proceedings to attach 56 properties, collectively valued at over Rs 275.97 crore, allegedly amassed through illegal means by former BSP MLC and history-sheeter Haji Iqbal alias Bala, said the officials on Wednesday. Police officials said that a look out notice (LOC) has been issued against Iqbal, who is absconding and is suspected to be in Dubai.

According to an official, Saharanpur District Magistrate (DM) Manish Bansal has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to Haji Iqbal in a case lodged in 2022 at Mirzapur police station under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was lodged against Iqbal and six others, including members of his family. The DM has appointed the Tehsildar of Behat (Saharanpur) as the administrator to supervise, manage and ensure proper custody of the attached properties.

“As per the direction, the process to attach the 56 properties — all parcels of land in Saharanpur — belonging to Haji Iqbal has commenced. A communication has been sent to the Revenue Department to record the attachment in the official land records. Signboards will be installed at the sites clearly stating that the properties have been attached. We expect to complete the entire procedure within the next two to three days,” said Behat Tehsildar Jitendra Kumar.

According to the officials, during the course of the hearing, it emerged that Iqbal, with his associates, was allegedly operating an organised criminal syndicate. The group is said to have been involved in offences, including theft and smuggling of timber from forest areas, illegal mining, and other unlawful activities.

Police alleged that the gang leveraged its financial clout to intimidate individuals and commit fraud to purchase and illegally occupy government as well as private land, amassing substantial unlawful wealth. Between 2002 and 2015, the accused allegedly acquired residential properties, agricultural land, orchards and other assets at multiple locations across Saharanpur district.

According to police, the assets were purchased not only in his name but also in the names of his sons, daughter, wife, dependent family members, servants, associates and several shell companies, using proceeds allegedly derived from criminal activities.

According to police records, at least 52 criminal cases have been registered against Iqbal since 1989. Of these, 41 cases are currently pending adjudication before various courts. The cases involve serious charges, including forgery, criminal intimidation, dacoity, criminal conspiracy and other related offences. Iqbal has also been booked twice under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

In addition, separate probes against the accused are being carried out by central investigative agencies such as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in different matters, said a police officer.

“Earlier, properties valued at Rs 816.38 crore belonging to the accused were attached at various points in time,” said Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Sagar Jain.

In October 2020, the ED conducted search operations at premises linked to Iqbal and his associates after an FIR was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, the investigation revealed that Iqbal and his family members had incorporated over 110 companies in their names, majority of which were allegedly shell entities with no substantial business operations.