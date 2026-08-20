54 ivory artefacts, worth Rs 4 crore, seized in Lucknow wildlife trafficking bust

Wildlife experts will be brought in to examine the artefacts and establish details regarding their origin, manufacture and other characteristics.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 54 carved ivory artefacts, valued at more than Rs 4 crore, from four people in Lucknow and alleged that they were part of a wildlife trafficking syndicate.

Acting on specific intelligence about a group of smugglers allegedly negotiating an ivory artefact deal on the outskirts of Lucknow, a DRI team laid a trap near the location. Officials entered a building where they found four people allegedly involved in the deal.

A senior DRI official told The India Express that the room contained 54 ivory artefacts, including animal and human figurines, decorative articles and other ornamental pieces. The artefacts appeared to be finely crafted and could have significant commercial and antique value, the official said.