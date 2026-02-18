53.37 lakh candidates, 8,033 centres: UP board exams kick off today

The minister said misconduct in public examinations is an injustice to the future of youth and the government is committed to strict action against such elements. The minister wished all candidates and appealed to them to appear in the examinations with confidence and without fear.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education High School and Intermediate Board Examinations will begin from Wednesday. The exams will end on March 12.

This year, a total of 53.37 lakh candidates have registered, including 27.61 lakh high school and 25.76 lakh intermediate students.

A total of 8,033 examination centres have been established across the state, including 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided schools and 3,984 self-financed schools.

Inaugurating a state-level control room at the Directorate of Education (Secondary) in Lucknow Tuesday, Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, said the examination system has been made completely technology-based and transparent.

Security measures in place

Special security arrangements have been made to prevent cheating. For emergency situations, reserve question paper sets for all subjects have been kept safe in double-lock cupboards. Answer sheets include four-colour serial numbers, the Board logo and micro “UPMSP” marking, so that the possibility of swapping is eliminated.