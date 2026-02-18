53.37 lakh candidates, 8,033 centres: UP board exams kick off today

Special security arrangements have been made to prevent cheating. Two CCTVs have been installed in every exam room

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowFeb 18, 2026 02:36 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education High School and Intermediate Board Examinations will begin from Wednesday. The exams will end on March 12.

This year, a total of 53.37 lakh candidates have registered, including 27.61 lakh high school and 25.76 lakh intermediate students.

A total of 8,033 examination centres have been established across the state, including 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided schools and 3,984 self-financed schools.

Inaugurating a state-level control room at the Directorate of Education (Secondary) in Lucknow Tuesday, Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, said the examination system has been made completely technology-based and transparent.

Security measures in place

Special security arrangements have been made to prevent cheating. For emergency situations, reserve question paper sets for all subjects have been kept safe in double-lock cupboards. Answer sheets include four-colour serial numbers, the Board logo and micro “UPMSP” marking, so that the possibility of swapping is eliminated.

A total of 18 districts have been declared sensitive, while 222 examination centres have been categorised as highly sensitive and 683 as sensitive. The Special Task Force and local intelligence units will remain active throughout the examination period and highly sensitive centres will be inspected twice a day, officials said.

For monitoring the examinations, two CCTV cameras with voice recording have been installed in every examination room, along with routers, DVR and high-speed internet facility. Live monitoring of the entire examination period will be conducted through webcasting. Strong rooms created at examination centres will be under 24×7 CCTV surveillance, said officials.

In addition, the strong rooms, question paper distribution rooms and answer sheet sealing-packing rooms of every examination centre in all 75 districts will also be monitored online.

To strengthen the arrangements, 8,033 centre superintendents, 8,033 external centre superintendents, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates and 427 zonal magistrates have been appointed.

Along with this, 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads have been constituted. State-level observers have also been appointed for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure there is no laxity in examination conduct.

This year, for the first time, the examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Council will also be monitored online.

Helplines for students and parents

For assistance to candidates and parents, toll-free helpline numbers have been issued from the state-level control room in Lucknow: 18001806607 and 18001806608.

In addition, the toll-free numbers of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, are 18001805310 and 18001805312.

Complaints and suggestions can also be registered through email, Facebook, X and WhatsApp. Control centres have also been established at the Prayagraj headquarters and the regional offices in Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, strict action will be taken if any irregularity is found in question paper creation, printing, distribution or evaluation.

The minister said misconduct in public examinations is an injustice to the future of youth and the government is committed to strict action against such elements. The minister wished all candidates and appealed to them to appear in the examinations with confidence and without fear.

 

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

