Over 500 kg cannabis seized, 8 arrested: Uttar Pradesh Police

Saturday, June 04, 2022
The cannabis was procured from Odisha and Telangana and brought through Madhya Pradesh for delivery in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.

By: PTI | Noida |
June 5, 2022 3:25:10 am
Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said the smugglers are part of an inter-state gang.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has seized over 500 kilograms of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 1.50 crore and arrested eight people in Greater Noida.

The cannabis was procured from Odisha and Telangana and brought through Madhya Pradesh for delivery in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh but seized by the Noida unit of the STF, the agency said.

“Eight drug smugglers of an inter-state gang were arrested on Friday and 564 kilograms of cannabis, estimated worth around Rs 1.50 crore in the international market, recovered from their possession,” Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

