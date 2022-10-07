scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

50% of work on Ram Mandir complete: Yogi on Rajasthan visit

Claiming that the Peeth led various social and religious movements, the CM said that dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of the Ram temple for which a movement started in 1949 with an active participation of sadhus.

CM Yogi Adityanath feeds a leopard cub at Gorakhpur Zoo, Wednesday. PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that nearly 50 per cent of the work on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is complete.

Addressing a congregation of sadhus in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Adityanath said the Shri Panchkhand Peeth played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various movements for the welfare of the country.

The Peeth also made a significant contribution to a movement led by revered sadhus to protest against the partition of India, he added. “The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace,” he said. India’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’, he said, gave utmost importance to the protection of ‘gau mata’ (cow).

CM, UK-India business council chief discuss investment plans in UP

Chairperson of UK-India Business Council, Richard Heald, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, during which the two discussed avenues for British investment in the state.

During the meeting at the chief minister’s official residence, Adityanath highlighted that the state provided ample opportunities for British companies to invest in any sector, including defence, electronics, information technology, and dairy. He said the government was planning to organise “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit” next year, and investment-oriented policies were being prepared for various sectors.

“UP is fast emerging as an attractive investment destination for the world,” he said. Heald assured the UK’s participation in the investors’ summit.

Meanwhile, the CM directed officials to run a campaign to make roads in the state pothole-free by November 15. During a high-level meeting, he also reviewed preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held in Lucknow from October 8, a spokesperson said.  —With PTI

