5-year-old raped in Meerut school, teacher arrested

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old teacher in a government primary school in a Meerut village on Tuesday. The teacher, employed on a contract basis under the Siksha Mitra scheme, has been arrested and sent to jail.

The victim and a few other girls were called to the school by the accused to complete admission formalities, police said. The accused later asked others to go home but persuaded the victim to stay in the school, they said.

The child somehow reached home and told her parents about the incident. Infuriated, parents along with locals stormed the school, locked the teacher in a room and informed police.

“The accused has been arrested under IPC section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act. The minor will be taken for a medical examination on Wednesday. Education Department officials have been informed about the incident,” said Meerut SP (Rural) Avinash Pandey.

