Planning to pay electricity bill? UP power discoms online services down for 16 hours

Officials informed that the temporary shutdown is part of a planned exercise to enhance system efficiency and ensure smoother, faster service delivery once the upgrade is completed. (File Photo)

Online consumer services of five power distribution companies under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will remain unavailable for 16 hours from 5 pm on Friday (April 3) to 9 am on Saturday (April 4).

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During this period, key online services such as electricity bill payment, smart meter recharge, bill generation, load enhancement requests, and other facilities available on UPPCL’s website and mobile applications will not be accessible.

The discoms to be affected include Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, and Kanpur Electric Supply Company Limited.

According to officials, the shutdown is being carried out to update the online portal software and undertake configuration work on the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP) system.