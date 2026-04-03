Planning to pay electricity bill? UP power discoms online services down for 16 hours
The discoms to be affected include Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, and Kanpur Electric Supply Company Limited.
Online consumer services of five power distribution companies under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will remain unavailable for 16 hours from 5 pm on Friday (April 3) to 9 am on Saturday (April 4).
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During this period, key online services such as electricity bill payment, smart meter recharge, bill generation, load enhancement requests, and other facilities available on UPPCL’s website and mobile applications will not be accessible.
The discoms to be affected include Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, and Kanpur Electric Supply Company Limited.
According to officials, the shutdown is being carried out to update the online portal software and undertake configuration work on the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP) system.
Officials informed that the temporary shutdown is part of a planned exercise to enhance system efficiency and ensure smoother, faster service delivery once the upgrade is completed.
Consumers have been advised to complete their online transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience. In case of any difficulty or power-related complaints during the period, consumers can reach out to the 1912 power helpline, which will remain operational.
It may be mentioned that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has over three crore consumers across the state.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More