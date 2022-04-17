5 of family found dead at Prayagraj home

Five members of a family — a couple and three minor children — were found dead at their residence in Nawabganj area of Prayagraj on Saturday, police said. The body of 41-year-old Rahul Tiwari was found hanging and his wife Preeti and children were found dead with neck injuries, inflicted using sharp edged weapon, police said.

Police claimed to have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Tiwari. In it, he blamed family members – his in-laws – for harassing him over a land dispute, added police.

He blamed these relatives for “forcing him to take the extreme step.” Postmortem reports are awaited, police said. Forensic experts and a dog squad also reached the spot.

“The recovered note will be sent to the forensic laboratory for verification,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar.

An FIR was registered against four persons, including two brothers of Rahul’s wife Preeti, Pintoo and Chandra Shekhar — on charges of murder in the case, said the SSP.

“The body of Tiwari was found hanging with a saree from the ceiling and it had no injury marks. Three chairs were stacked where his body was found, indicating he died by suicide. The bodies of Rahul’s wife and three daughters bore injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, which suggests murder. Both these angles are being probed,” added the SSP.

Tiwari’s elder brother, Munna, is the complainant in the case. No arrests have been made yet. Tiwari, who hailed from Kaushambi, used to do odd jobs for a living.On Saturday morning, his family friend, Dadoo Saroj, visited his residence and found the bodies. He then informed the police.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the incident, saying the state has “drowned in crime”.

A senior police officer said a preliminary probe indicates that the head of the family killed the others before dying by suicide.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the truth behind the incident would be known once the probe is completed.

— WITH PTI INPUTS