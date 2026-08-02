5 minors booked for gang rape of 12-year-old Dalit girl in Shahjahanpur sugarcane field

The police said all five accused, aged between 15 and 17 years, have been detained for questioning. (File photo for representational use)

Five boys have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 12-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

The police said all five accused, aged between 15 and 17 years, have been detained for questioning.

“All five minors have been held and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings,” the station house officer of the police station concerned said.

The police said the accused and the survivor belong to the same village and knew one another.

Also Read | UP cop arrested for allegedly killing 10-year-old, thrashed by hospital staff

In her complaint, the survivor’s mother told the police that the five boys were playing near the fields on Friday when the girl also joined them for a while. Then after some time, the boys took the minor girl to a nearby sugarcane field and gangraped her. In the meantime, the owner of an adjoining field happened to reach the area. On noticing the farmer approaching, the boys allegedly fled from the sugarcane field.