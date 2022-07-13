5 held in Prayagraj for poster critical of PM

Five persons, including a printing press owner and an event organiser, were arrested in Prayagraj on Tuesday for allegedly printing and putting up a poster featuring a cartoon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and critical of him on the issues of farm agitation, price rise among others on a government hoarding in the city’s Colonelganj area.

“The accused – Aniket Kesari, Abhay Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kesarwani, Shiv and Nanka alias Dharmendra — are residents of Prayagraj district and had put up the poster last week. Singh owns a printing press, Kesari is an event organiser, Kesarwani is a contractor, while Shiv and Nanka are labourers,” a police officer said.

According to police, they were informed on Saturday morning that an unidentified person had put up a poster on a hoarding owned by Prayagraj Municial Corporation. The poster was immediately removed and a case was lodged against unidentified persons under IPC sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505-(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

“The poster contained objectionable comments against the Prime Minister, and it was put up on a hoarding without obtaining permission from Prayagraj Municipal Corporation,” the police said.

“During the probe, we came to know that the poster was put up late Friday night. As the poster did not mention any details about the printing press which printed it or the name of person who put it up, we started scanning CCTV footage from the area to collect more information about persons involved,” police said.

Police are now looking for one Sai, who allegedly gave the contract for printing and putting up the poster. “During questioning, the accused said that it was Sai who gave them the content of the poster. Sai is a member of a political party active in Telangana… They claimed they received Rs 10,000 from Sai online,” Circle Officer (Prayagraj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said.