5 held after clash between protesters, police in UP; video shows women being lathicharged

Ambedkar Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh registered a case and arrested five persons, including women, for allegedly attacking the police and a team of officials from the district administration that had gone to erect a boundary wall in the Wazidpur area Sunday, officers said.

A purported video of the incident shows policemen raining lathi blows on the women and abusing them, leading to allegations of police excess. The police have denied the allegations. Another video shows some women attacking and pulling the hair of women police personnel.

According to the police, the district administration decided to erect a boundary wall after unknown persons threw ink on a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the spot two days ago. A few local residents who were allegedly using the land for private purposes were against erecting the wall, they added. The district administration team cleaned up the statue and a case was lodged against unknown persons.

On Sunday, a team of Nagar Nigam officials reached the area to erect the wall when a group of men and women attacked them, officers said. Police rushed to the spot, but the protesters pelted stones at them as well as at officials of the district administration. They also damaged vehicles parked on the road. The matter was resolved after the police used force to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that only minor force was used to disperse the crowd. Asked about allegations that the policemen thrashed women protesters, DIG (Ayodhya range) Amrendra P D Singh said it would be looked into during the investigation. No one has been arrested yet for vandalising the statue, the DIG added.

An official said, “We decided to build a boundary wall on the barren land with the intention to turn it into a park.” On Saturday, a team of officials from the district administration held a meeting with local residents ahead of erecting the wall on Sunday. The protesters, however, alleged that the administration was not building the wall on the entire open stretch, but left one portion of it, the local police said.

Suddenly, some people began to raise slogans against the district administration and the police. It is alleged that when a local resident tried to stop the protesters, women agitators caught and thrashed him. When a woman constable tried to stop them, the women protesters allegedly assaulted her. Later, an FIR was lodged against unknown protesters on various charges, including rioting and using force to deter public servant from discharging his/her duty.