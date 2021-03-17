5 dead as they fall in pit dug for septic tank in Agra

The district administration suspected poisonous gas emanating from the tank to be a possible reason behind the deaths. Bodies have been sent for autopsy and reports are awaited, said Sub-divisional Magistrate, Fatehabad (Agra), Sumit Singh.

Five people, including three brothers and their uncle, died after falling into a pit dug to build a septic tank at Pratappura village in Agra on Tuesday. The fifth victim was a neighbour of the other deceased.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a cash compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased’s next of kin.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash (13), his brothers Hari Mohan (17) and Aditya (15), cousin Sonu Sharma (30) and their neighbour Yogesh Baghel (18). The pit was dug near the house of Surendra Sharma, a farmer and the father of Avinash, Hari and Aditya.

Police said three days ago, a 10-foot pit was dug to build a septic tank outside Surendra’s house. The new pit is nearly two feet away from the old septic tank, which recently got filled up.

SDM Sumit Singh said on Tuesday afternoon Avinash accidentally fell into the new pit. In order to save him, Aditya and Hari entered inside and got trapped. After Surendra’s wife Radha Devi raised an alarm, Sonu Sharma and Yogesh arrived and they also entered the pit and fainted.

Meanwhile, other villagers arrived on the spot and brought out all the five people from the pit. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.