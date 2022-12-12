5 Bangladesh nationals held with letter ‘signed by jailed SP MLA’

KANPUR Police Sunday said it has arrested a family of five Bangladesh nationals with a letter purportedly signed by jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki that “authorises” them as Indian nationals. The arrest comes two days after police filed a chargesheet against Solanki in connection with an arson case at Jajmau area of the district.

Advocate Naresh Chandra Tripathi, who is representing the MLA, said Sunday: “The action against my client is being taken under political influence.”

Irfan is in jail for allegedly setting the house of a woman on fire in a bid to capture her land. Irfan won from Sisamau Assembly seat in Kanpur on an SP ticket in March.

Police identified those arrested as Rizwan Mohammad (53), Khalid Majid (79), Hina Khalid (45), Rukhsar Rizwan (21), and Rizwan’s 17-year-old son.

Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “Kanpur police have arrested Rizwan and four of his family members. We have recovered multiple passports — Indian and Bangladeshi ones — and foreign currency from their possession. We also recovered three fake Aadhaar cards, and forged documents which helped them prove themselves as Indian nationals. We have also found a letter purportedly signed by MLA Irfan Solanki, in which he has said that they are Indian nationals. We have also recovered a corporator’s certified paper — who is a resident of Khulna in Bangladesh but not a native of India.”

“We have seized two letters from the accused where Solanki has purportedly certified that he (Solanki) knows them personally and that the accused are Indian nationals. We will probe the signatures on the letters,” he added.

“We have registered a case at Moolganj police station,” said Tiwari.

“We have recovered Rs 14.56 lakh in Indian currency, $1,000, some jewellery, 13 passports, and five fake Aadhaar cards,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that in connection with an arson case, a chargesheet against Irfan and his brother Rizwan was filed Friday.