‘5.5 bighas reduced to 1’: Ex-Army man alleges land grab, Bareilly DM orders inquiry

The Bareilly District Magistrate has constituted a six-member committee to investigate an 84-year-old former Army jawan’s allegations that his ancestral land and house had been encroached upon.

“The committee, comprising officials from the district administration and police, has been asked to complete its inquiry and submit a report within 10 days,” said Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh.

Omkar Singh Yadav approached the DM on Monday alleging that his property in Tirkunia village had been taken over while he was in prison. Yadav was released in 2024 after spending nearly four decades behind bars in connection with two murder cases.

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“My parents, brother and daughter all died while I was in prison. With no one left to look after the property, my land was allegedly taken over. I had 5.5 bighas, now just one bigha is left,” he alleged.