‘5.5 bighas reduced to 1’: Ex-Army man alleges land grab, Bareilly DM orders inquiry

The Bareilly District Magistrate has constituted a six-member committee to investigate an 84-year-old former Army jawan’s allegations that his ancestral land and house had been encroached upon.
“The committee, comprising officials from the district administration and police, has been asked to complete its inquiry and submit a report within 10 days,” said Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh.
Omkar Singh Yadav approached the DM on Monday alleging that his property in Tirkunia village had been taken over while he was in prison. Yadav was released in 2024 after spending nearly four decades behind bars in connection with two murder cases.
“My parents, brother and daughter all died while I was in prison. With no one left to look after the property, my land was allegedly taken over. I had 5.5 bighas, now just one bigha is left,” he alleged.
The allegations
Omkar Singh claimed he was posted in Roorkee when he received news that his wife had allegedly been kidnapped. “When I rushed home to Bareilly, local residents said my wife had been raped and murdered,” he alleged, adding that the body was never found.
He claimed that after repeatedly failing to get help from the authorities, he tracked down those he believed were responsible for his wife’s death and took revenge.
He was arrested in 1970. “I was convicted in two murder cases — one in Budaun and the other in Bareilly — in which the courts sentenced me to death,” Omkar said. He claimed both sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment.
He also accused Veerpal Singh, a former Samajwadi Party MP who is from the same village, of getting him implicated in false cases.
When contacted, Veerpal Singh, SP national general secretary, disputed the allegations. He claimed Omkar Singh’s father had sold the land to local residents to raise money for his son’s legal case.
“His father took the money from the buyers and handed over possession of the land. Houses are now built on it. Since no sale deed was executed, the revenue record still carries Omkar Singh’s name,” claimed Veerpal.
“Since I am from the Samajwadi Party, he (Omkar) believes that taking my name will get action on his complaint faster,” he further claimed.
An officer at Agra Central Jail, from where Omkar Singh was released, said he was released on parole in 1991 but absconded. He was arrested again in 2004. “In 2024, following a court direction, he was released,” the officer said.
According to records, the state government ordered Omkar Singh’s premature release.
Circle Officer, Bareilly, Hemant Upadhyay said no case is pending against him. Upadhyay, who is also part of the committee formed by the District Magistrate, said the inquiry team has yet to begin its work and that all records will be checked.