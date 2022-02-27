44 of 75 districts certified free of stray cattle: UP govt

DAYS AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a new policy to tackle stray cattle after March 10, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that the problem was confined only to a few areas. The government said 44 of the 75 districts in the state have been certified “free of stray cattle”.

Speaking in Unnao last Sunday, the Prime Minister had said: “To resolve the stray cattle problem, new arrangements will be made after March 10. I will bring in a new system so that people can earn from the cattle dung.”

In a communique, the state government said 3% income received as cess by the Mandi Parishad will be spent on the welfare of destitute cattle in registered ‘gaushalas’ through the Gau Seva Ayog.

Currently, 572 ‘gaushalas’ run by self-help groups are registered in the state under the Uttar Pradesh Gaushala Act, of which, 394 are active. A sum of about Rs. 20 crore was allocated to 45 registered ‘gaushalas’, it said.

The state government promulgated a policy for setting up temporary ‘gaushalas’ and their management on January 2, 2019. Now, there are more than 6,000 temporary ‘gaushalas’, housing more than 8-lakh cattle. More than 1-lakh cattle were handed over to farmers who get Rs. 900 per month in allowance under the ‘Govansh Possession Scheme’.

The release added that an allocation of Rs. 474 crore was made to the respective District Magistrates for feeding the stray cattle.

The government claims that the nodal officers of the Animal Husbandry Department regularly visit all the 75 districts of the state for monitoring the ‘gaushalas’ and resolve issues on the spot.