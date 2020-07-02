43 govt school teachers booked for ‘using’ fake B.Ed degrees to get job

Investigation has begun and soon action will be taken,” said Satendra Singh, Station House Officer of Shahganj police station in Agra. (Thinkstock photo) (Representational) Investigation has begun and soon action will be taken,” said Satendra Singh, Station House Officer of Shahganj police station in Agra. (Thinkstock photo) (Representational)

At least 43 teachers of government primary schools in Agra and Kannauj have been booked for allegedly using fake B.Ed degrees to secure jobs.

The teachers – 24 in Agra and 19 in Kannauj – have been in the government job for nearly a decade and were dismissed from the service in March before the nationwide lockdown was announced. The government also plans to recover money which was paid to them as salaries for the past decade.

The government’s action came after an SIT report of UP Police investigating the 2004-05 B.Ed degree scam at Agra’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BAU).

The SIT, which submitted its report last December, found that 4,766 students received fake B.Ed mark sheets from the university. The report stated that while mark sheets of 1,084 students were tampered with, 45 students had duplicate roll numbers and roll numbers of another 3,637 people did not match with the university record.

“The SIT had earlier found them guilty after which they were dismissed from their jobs. Investigation has begun and soon action will be taken,” said Satendra Singh, Station House Officer of Shahganj police station in Agra where the FIR has been filed on a complaint of the local Basic Shiksha Adhikari.

The 24 teachers in Agra have been booked for cheating (IPC section 420), forgery (IPC section 468) among others. In Kannauj, the FIRs against 19 people have been lodged at seven different police stations of Kannauj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd