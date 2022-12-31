42-year-old beaten to death over ‘family row’

A 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by nearly six persons over a family dispute in Aaskheda village in Bareilly on Thursday evening.

The police said a person has been arrested in connection with the case and they are looking for the other five named in the FIR. Police said the deceased Afsar Khan and one of the accused Islam Khan (46) were not on good terms because of a family dispute.

“On Thursday evening, Afsar and Islam allegedly got into an argument but locals intervened. Around 10pm, Islam and five others barged into Afsar’s home attacked him. Afsar was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Indra Kumar, in charge of Devarnia police station. ens