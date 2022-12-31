scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

42-year-old beaten to death over ‘family row’

Police said the deceased Afsar Khan and one of the accused Islam Khan (46) were not on good terms because of a family dispute.

The police said a person has been arrested in connection with the case and they are looking for the other five named in the FIR. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
42-year-old beaten to death over ‘family row’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by nearly six persons over a family dispute in Aaskheda village in Bareilly on Thursday evening.

The police said a person has been arrested in connection with the case and they are looking for the other five named in the FIR. Police said the deceased Afsar Khan and one of the accused Islam Khan (46) were not on good terms because of a family dispute.

More from Lucknow

“On Thursday evening, Afsar and Islam allegedly got into an argument but locals intervened. Around 10pm, Islam and five others barged into Afsar’s home attacked him. Afsar was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Indra Kumar, in charge of Devarnia police station. ens

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 02:56 IST
Next Story

Two killed after oxygen cylinder explodes outside private hospital

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close