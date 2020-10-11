42% drop in rape cases in 4 yrs, claims UP govt

Earlier based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had claimed to record the highest conviction rate in cases of crimes against women and cybercrime in the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed that rape cases in the state dropped by 42.24 per cent till September this year compared to the corresponding period in 2016 while incidents of women being kidnapped fell by 39 per cent in the same period.

The government further claimed that crimes against women dropped by 27.32 per cent till September this year against the same period in the previous year.

Claiming to strictly pursue cases of crimes against women, the government in a press statement said that five persons were sentenced to death and another 193 were convicted for life under the Yogi Adityanath administration. Earlier based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had claimed to record the highest conviction rate in cases of crimes against women and cybercrime in the country.

The statement listed various steps — such as anti-Romeo squads, UP-112 India mobile app, night security cover scheme, women helpdesks and pink booths — to create a safer environment for women.

