416 plants have been proposed 72 oxygen plants up & running: UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that 72 of the 416 oxygen plants that it plans to build had already been set up while work on the rest was going on.

Twenty-five oxygen plants were already functional in the state before the government took the step of constructing more to ensure the availability of sufficient amounts of medical oxygen. In a statement, the state administration said an effective action plan was prepared to build the new plants on a war footing.

The government said of the 37 new oxygen plants that it plans to set up with help from the PM CARES Fund, 14 had been installed while three were “under process”.

The state administration has also approved 64 oxygen plants, of which six have started functioning and 58 are works in progress. Apart from this, sugar mills and the excise department have built 80 plants while 90 oxygen plants are proposed to be built using funds allotted to MPs and MLAs.

Out of these eight have started. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the construction of 120 plants has been proposed. Of these, 18 have been already installed.

In addition, 12 new oxygen plants have started functioning in private medical colleges.

Of these, two are in Bareilly’s Rohilkhand Medical College, two at Narayana Medical College in Kanpur, one at Hind

Barabanki, one at Hind Sitapur, two at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, one each at Subharti Medical College and NCR IMS in Meerut, and two at Venkateshwara Medical College in Amroha.

“With the help of the central government, two oxygen plants have been made operational in Government Medical College, Saharanpur,” read the government statement.

The government has started a new plant at the Uttar Pradesh Medical Sciences University in Saifai. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and the government medical colleges in Jalaun and Badaun have been allocated state government-funded plants while the self-governing state medical colleges in Shahjahanpur and Deoria have been allocated plants from the corporate fund. These are also under process.

The process to set up oxygen generator plants in other medical colleges is also going on.

To build them, the administration has proposed to provide 50 per cent of the amount required to build the plants, free of interest, to private sector medical colleges. This will be adjusted from the amount that the colleges are set to receive after the treatment of Covid-19.

Medical Education Principal Secretary Alok Kumar said 48 oxygen generator plants were being installed. Of these, the central government is building 16, the state government 24, one plant is being built using the MLAs’ fund and corporate institutions are setting up seven.

All the plants are likely to become functional between July end and the first week of August.