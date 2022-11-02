41 convicted in 2005 Balrampur riots case, one flees

More than 17 years after a communal clash in Utraula area of Balrampur district left at least a dozen people injured, a court on Monday sentenced 41 people to five years of imprisonment.

Among those convicted, 23 belong to the Hindu community and 18 are Muslims.

One of the convicts, identified as Afzal, managed to escape on the day of the judgment. “The court had held 41 people guilty on October 20. The accused, who were out on bail, were then taken into custody.

One of the accused managed to escape. On Monday, the accused were brought to the court, which sentenced them to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them,” Government Counsel (Balrampur) Navin Kumar Tiwari said, adding the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against Afzal.

Earlier, the court had acquitted 18 other accused “for lack of evidence”. According to the prosecution, the clash took place on March 26, 2005, on the occasion of Holi when a group of people belonging to two communities entered into an argument near the Badi Masjid area. The situation took an ugly turn when people from the two communities started pelting stones and damaged shops and set them on fire.

At least a dozen people, including policemen got injured in the clash. An FIR was registered against 65 people belonging to both the communities on charges of rioting and murder attempt.

The police filed chargesheet against 64 as one of the accused had died, Tiwari said, adding five of the accused died during the trial.