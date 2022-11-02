scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

41 convicted in 2005 Balrampur riots case, one flees

Among those convicted, 23 belong to the Hindu community and 18 are Muslims.

The police filed chargesheet against 64 as one of the accused had died, Tiwari said, adding five of the accused died during the trial. (File)

More than 17 years after a communal clash in Utraula area of Balrampur district left at least a dozen people injured, a court on Monday sentenced 41 people to five years of imprisonment.

Among those convicted, 23 belong to the Hindu community and 18 are Muslims.

One of the convicts, identified as Afzal, managed to escape on the day of the judgment. “The court had held 41 people guilty on October 20. The accused, who were out on bail, were then taken into custody.

One of the accused managed to escape. On Monday, the accused were brought to the court, which sentenced them to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them,” Government Counsel (Balrampur) Navin Kumar Tiwari said, adding the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against Afzal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Earlier, the court had acquitted 18 other accused “for lack of evidence”. According to the prosecution, the clash took place on March 26, 2005, on the occasion of Holi when a group of people belonging to two communities entered into an argument near the Badi Masjid area. The situation took an ugly turn when people from the two communities started pelting stones and damaged shops and set them on fire.

At least a dozen people, including policemen got injured in the clash. An FIR was registered against 65 people belonging to both the communities on charges of rioting and murder attempt.

More from Lucknow

The police filed chargesheet against 64 as one of the accused had died, Tiwari said, adding five of the accused died during the trial.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 01:40:42 am
Next Story

Mumbai-based Roha Dyechem acquires Vadodara’s Saraf Foods

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement