40-year-old pvt school principal shot dead

40 year old abducted and murdered in Meerut. (Representational) 40 year old abducted and murdered in Meerut. (Representational)

A 40-year-old private school pricipal in Bargaon town in Saharanpur was shot dead after being abducted Thursday night. Police said that Subhash, principal of Paramount Public School was on his way to his native village Balu Majra at around 7 PM when he was abducted. The abductees have not been identified till now.

When his family heard no news from him, they lodged a missing person’s report with the Bargaon police station. Police said that soon after, the family received a ransom call. In the morning, police was informed of a bullet-ridden body near Mora village, around 15 kms from Balu Majra.

“An Aadhar card recovered from the body helped us identify him and later informed his family members. They too identified the body.The kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh but settled for Rs 60,000. Subhash’s body had bullet injuries in his chest. It seems that the motive of his kidnappers was to kill him. The ransom call was to mislead the police,” said Sanjeev Kumar, in-charge of the Bargaon police station.

He said that a case under IPC sections 362 (abduction) and 302 (murder) was lodged against unidentified persons. “We have recovered two motorcycles, including Subhash’s from the spot. We are trying to trace who the second belonged to,” said Kumar.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App