4 killed,1 injured as car falls into Gr Noida ditch

Four persons were killed and one person was injured after their car fell into a ditch in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said. The vehicle was heading towards Patwari village when it lost control allegedly due to over-speeding.

While three persons died on the spot, one passed away during treatment in Yatharh Hospital. The injured person is under treatment in the same hospital.

“We also found beer cans in the car. A probe is on,” said Harish Chandar, DCP, Zone 3.

According to an officer at Bisrakh Police Station, it is likely the victims were drunk at the but post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the same.

The deceased, in their late 20s, were identified as Delhi residents S Balakrishnan, N Ram Subramaniam, Ronald Mika and Ghaziabad resident Jagdishan. Injured V Hariharan, is out of danger.

A family member of one of the victims told the police that they had planned a celebration on the occasion of an acquaintance’s wedding anniversary.

