4 held for ‘objectionable’ video of Som, house of accused pelted with stones

Four men have been arrested in Meerut for allegedly creating and sharing an objectionable video featuring former Sardhana legislator Sangeet Som on social media. A police team has been sent to Telangana to arrest a cloth vendor, said to be the main accused.

The four accused men — Irshad Mohammed, Aas Mohammed, Chandru and Vaaju — were produced before a local court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. Cloth vendor Atiqur is Irshad Mohammed’s son.

On Friday night, two dozen supporters of Som hurled stones at Atiqur’s residence at Nahali village in Sardhana. The attack was preceded by a meeting of Thakurs who condemned the language used against the two-time BJP MLA.

Laxman Verma, Sardhana police station in-charge, said Atiqur was the brain behind the video. “We have traced the origin of the video to Telangana and found Atiqur Mohammed of Nahali village had scripted the content while his father and three others have added more incendiary remarks against the former MLA before releasing it on social media platforms. This has led to tension between the communities in the village. We have deployed adequate police force at the village,” said Verma.