4 get 10-year jail in 2009 PCS officer attack case

A total of 22 prosecution witnesses were examined in court and among them four turned hostile.

A local court of Muzaffarnagar sentenced four persons, including a government employee, to 10 years’ imprisonment in a case lodged in connection with an attack on a Provincial Civil Service-rank (PCS-rank) officer in Muzaffarnagar in 2009. However, four other people were acquitted in the case.

Victim Rinku Singh, who was then social welfare officer of Muzaffarnagar, was conducting a probe into allocation of government funds to the Muzaffarnagar office. During preliminary inquiry, Singh allegedly found anomalies in distribution of funds under various government schemes, including student scholarship, pension scheme and marriage scheme.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Pandey sentenced four persons Ashok Kashyap, Prahlad, Amit Chokar and Bobby alias Pankaj to 10 years’ imprisonment yesterday. He also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them,” said District Government Counsel, Muzaffarnagar, Rajeev Sharma. He added that all accused, who were out on bail, were taken into custody.

Kashyap was an accountant in the state Welfare Department and posted in Lucknow at present.

Sharma also told that the court acquitted for persons – Mukesh Chaudhary, Brij Mohan, Paramjeet and Adesh Thakur—for want of evidence. Chaudhary had contested and lost the last Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Muzaffarnagar’s Charthawal.

A 2004-batch PCS officer, Singh is currently the in-charge of Government IAS and PCS coaching centre in Hapur. Singh said he is not satisfied with the acquittal of the four accused.

According to prosecution, Singh was attacked while he was playing badminton near his house in Muzaffarnagar on March 26, 2009. The assailants had pumped eight bullets into his body and fled from the spot on a motorcycle. He also suffered injuries on his face. The police arrested eight people in the case and later filed chargesheet against them.

During investigation, police found people were unhappy with Singh as he was probing the department’s money transaction.