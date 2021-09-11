4 cops suspended for allegedly trying to shield cow slaughter accused in UP

September 11, 2021 4:58:33 pm
Four police personnel have been suspended for allegedly trying to shield a cow-slaughter accused here, an official said Saturday.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the action against the four policemen — sub-inspectors Shami Ashraf and Aneesh Kumar Singh, head constable Manoj Kumar and constable Rajesh Tiwari — followed a complaint by villagers and a probe a circle officer.
He said the four allegedly tried to shield Haidar, an accused in a cow slaughter case in Khakhreru police station area. The alleged cow slaughter incident happened Thursday.
The SP said the policemen were suspended after the allegations against them were found to be true in a probe conducted by circle officer (city) Sanjay Singh.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-