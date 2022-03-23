4 arrested in Mathura for assaulting man over beef suspicion

MATHURA police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly beating up a pick-up van driver over suspicion that he was transporting beef and smuggling cattle at Raal village.

Police said that members of a cow vigilante group on Sunday stopped the pick-up van at Raal village and beat up the driver, 35-year-old Amir. Later, residents of Raal village also arrived at the spot and thrashed the driver. The villagers also beat up two members of the cow vigilante group — Vikas Sharma and Balram Thakur — mistaking them to be the associates of Amir, added police.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Police have registered two FIRs in connection with Sunday’s incident at Jait police station.

The first FIR was based on Amir’s complaint in which 16 people, including Vikas Sharma and Balram Thakur, have been named. Another FIR was filed by Vikas Sharma against 14 named and 120-150 unidentified persons. Vikas has alleged that the accused took away his gold chain and a wristwatch.

The video of the incident, in which a mob can be seen beating a man while his shift has been riffed off, has gone viral on social media.

“Among the four persons arrested, two were named in the FIR. The accused were identified through a video of the incident,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathura) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Police also said that no beef was found in the vehicle and added that Amir was carrying bones of dead animals to a factory in Sikandra Rao in Hathras.

A resident of the area, Ramesh Balmiki, has got the licence from the district administration to dispose of dead animals, said the ASP.

The ASP added that Balmiki used to send the remains of animals to a factory in Hathras.