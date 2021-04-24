4 arrested for selling fake injections: Cops

The accused were identified as Vikas Dubey, Kaushal Shukla, Ajeet Maurya and Rakesh Tiwari.

The police on Friday arrested four people for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant rates. The accused were identified as Vikas Dubey, Kaushal Shukla, Ajeet Maurya and Rakesh Tiwari.

According to the police, Vikas is a third-year nursing student at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Maurya is a technician at KGMU’s Lari Cardiology Centre, and Rakesh Tiwari is a staff nurse at KGMU’s Queen Mary Hospital. Kaushal is a resident of Lucknow, Vikas is from Sultanpur, Ajeet is from Sonbhadra, and Rakesh hails from Balrampur.

The police claimed to have recovered 91 fake Remdesivir injections, four cellphones, a two-wheeler, and Rs 5,250 from the four men, said ADCP (Central) Chiranjeet Nath Sinha.

After receiving information that Kaushal was selling fake Remdesivir infections for Rs 15,000, the police contacted him. A police officer posing as a potential buyer allegedly called up Kaushal and told him that he requires six injections for a Covid-19 patient. The officer also agreed to pay Kaushal Rs 15,000 for each injection, said the police. Kaushal then asked the undercover officer to go to the city’s Kaunausi area in an hour.

When Kaushal arrived, the police arrested him and reportedly found 12 fake injections on him. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he got the injections from Vikas Dubey.

The police then asked Kaushal to contact Vikas and ask for more injections. Vikas asked Kaushal to meet him at Gomti Pull in the Khadra area, but found the police waiting for him. The police found 36 injections in his possession.

Based on Vikas’ information, the police raided the homes where Ajeet and Rakesh live as tenants, and recovered 41 injections.

During questioning, Vikas reportedly told the officials about Ritanshu Maurya of Barabanki, who used to provide him, Rakesh and Ajeet the injections. The three men used to receive Rs 3,000 commission for each injection, said the police.

The police registered a case at the Manak Nagar police station against all four, and are looking for Maurya, said Sinha.