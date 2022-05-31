39,000 families given Covid death relief, says Dy CM Brajesh Pathak; UP govt says 23,512 dead

The Uttar Pradesh government in a written reply submitted in the Assembly on Monday said that 23, 512 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state till May 23, 2022.

The government was replying to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra about the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state.

However, during the question hour, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak – who also holds the medical and health portfolio – said the state had received 41,871 applications for compensation for Covid-19 deaths as it had also accepted claims of those who had died a month after contracting Covid-19 following the directions of the court. Of these, families of 39,267 people had been given the compensation, he added. Pathak was replying to a supplementary question raised by Mehrotra.

As Samajwadi Party MLA from Katehari Lalji Verma questioned the discrepancy in the written data about Covid-19 deaths and the one presented by the deputy CM, Pathak explained that the government had launched a portal for collecting information about Covid-19 cases and deaths and it was updated regularly whenever there was a positive case. “As per the portal, 23, 512 people had died due to Covid-19 till May 23, 2022. Later, a court ruling directed the state to conduct a survey of those who had died within a month of testing positive for Covid-19. following which the government had received 41,871 applications for claims,” the minister informed.

Unsatisfied with the answer, Samajwadi Party MLAs staged a walkout in the Assembly alleging that the number of Covid-19 deaths was in lakhs and that they did not accept the figures submitted by the state government.

Hitting back, Pathak said, “Vipaksha kewal rajniti karna chahta hai (The opposition only wants to indulge in politics)… over such a sensitive issue and doesn’t want to listen to any answers.”

He informed the Assembly that the government had also published advertisements in newspapers inviting applications from families of those who died within a month of testing positive for Covid-19 and they had received 41,871 applications in reply. “District-level committees were formed to verify these applications. Out of these applications, while 39,267 people have been compensated, 1,774 applications were rejected,” said Pathak.

“We are verifying addresses of about 830 applicants as their addresses were either wrong or they were no longer living there,” the minister added.